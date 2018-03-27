Have donuts with a deputy

YAKIMA — Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies will take time Thursday, March 29, to meet with county residents to discuss topics of concern.
The event runs from 7-9 a.m. at Krispy Kreme,, 2329 S. First St.
Residents can broach any law enforcement subjects or just get to know deputies and have a few donuts.
“Just sit down at talk,” Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.
