Have donuts with a deputy

— Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies will take time Thursday, March 29, to meet with county residents to discuss topics of concern.

The event runs from 7-9 a.m. at Krispy Kreme,, 2329 S. First St.

Residents can broach any law enforcement subjects or just get to know deputies and have a few donuts.

“Just sit down at talk,” Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.