Leopards boys second at Ramos Relays

— Selah ran away to the boys and girls title at the Ramos Relays at their own track and field facility, but Zillah’s Leopards demonstrated they will tough in 1A competition.

Zillah’s boys finisihed second with 70 points to 163 for Selah.

In a couple of rarely seen events, Zillah’s boys won the sprint medley relay and the distance medley relay. You need a stable of fine runners to pull that off.

Lower valley top 8 results:

110 hurdles — 2. Justin Favilla, Z, 17.20; 5. Jared Garner, Ki-Be 19.43; 8. Victor Alcaide, W, 19.86.

400R — 7. W (Ramiro Campos, Timoteo Levasa, Freddy Ocampo, Max Staples). 48.56.

800R — 6. KB (Loren McGhan, Tarren Hilborn, Tyler Fisher, Axle Bender) 1:46.09; 8. Gvw (Dominik Sanchez, Hector Garcia, Joseph Arevalo,

Javier Lopez) 1:48.98.

Z (Juan Avalos, Ethan Boisselle, Wesley Avila Sydney John) 3;51.11; 6. Ggr (Jonathan Mendoza, Nico Chavez, Jose JJ Garcia, Bryan Vaszquez) 4:14.72; 8 Gvw (Jorge Najera, Javier Lopez, Izak Garza, Ian Campuzano) 5:58.12.

3200R — 1. Z (Amndrew Olson, Gus Gabriel, Boisselle, Guillermo Sanchez) 9:17.85; 2. Gvw (NNP); 7. Gvw (no names posted).

SMR 100, 100, 200, 400 — 1. Z (Dawson Husted, Juan Avalos, Jace Ziegler, Wade Koerner) 1:44.01; 5. W (Campos, Levasa, Ocampo, Reece Vivette) 1:47.75; 6. KB (NNP) 1:48.37.

DMR (1200, 400, 800, 1600) 1. Z (Koerner, Ziegler, Ian Redfield, Nate Mendoza)11:33. 47; 3. Gvw (Adolfo Robles, Garza, Campuzano, Adrian Benitez) 12:21.76; 5. Z (Emmanuel Troncoso, Guillermo Sanchez, Levi Cumpston, Siydney John) 12:38.27; 6. W (Bryan Carmona, Vivette, Desawn Tahkeal, Jesus Birrueta); 8. Bickleton (Christian Arriaga, Cesario Arriaga, Austin Gallgher, Marckos Carrillo) 13:14. 79.

Shot put — 1. Armando Reyes, KB, 45-4; 4. Mendoza, Ggr, 41-05.5; 7. Justin Andrews, YN, 40-3; 8. Alex Cuevas, Z, 39-11.

Discus — 1. Mario Bermudez, Ggr, 121-7; 4. Alex Cuevas, Z, 117-7; 6. Andrews, YN, 111-7; 7. Mendoza, Ggr, 107-11; 8. Reyes, KB, 107-8.

Javelin — 1. Andrews, YN, 158-8; 2. Cuevas, Z, 152-1; 5. Martine Villarreal, KB, 128-0; 6. Cesario Arriaga, 132-11; 7. McGhan, KB, 128-0.

High Jump — 3. Tyler Perkins, KB, 5-6; 4. Connor Baumgartner, KB, 5-6; 6. Adrian Torre, Z, 5-6, 7. Parker VanDeGraaf, Z, 5-4.

Pole Vault — 5. Michael Gannon, B, 9-6.

Long Jump — 6. Husted, Z, 18-3; 7. Villarreal, KB, 18-.50.

Triple Jump — 1. Vivette, W, 36-7; 3. Conno Baumgartner, KB, 35-1; 8. Campos, W, 33-7.