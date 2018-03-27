Man steals checks from grandfather's business

TOPPENISH — A Yakima man faced forgery and theft-related charges Monday, March 26, in Yakima County Superior Court for allegedly cashing fraudulent checks totaling $1,500.
Mark Dale Petty, 40, is charged with forgery and first-degree possession of stolen property, court records show, noting the checks came from his grandfather’s business, Petty’s Irrigation, 304 S. G St.’
The investigation into the thefts began Feb. 7, court records show.
One check for $900 was cashed at Western Gas. A second check for $600 was cashed at the same location, court records show.
Police are requesting Petty be charged with two counts of forgery, one count of second-degree theft, one count of third-degree theft and two counts of possession of stolen property, court records show.
