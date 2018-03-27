Othello takes Grandview golf meet

— With only one golfer, the Grandview boys were not a factor in the Grandview Invitational Tournament on March 26.

Othello took the team title with a score of 344 over the Black Rock Creek course. The best performance by a lower valley team came from Zillah with 358 for third place.

Individual scoring for lower valley teams, by teams, follows:

Granger — Jake Stewart 98.

Grandview — Javier Godinez 165.

Prosser — Haden Hicks 90, Tyler Rodda 95, Alex Egleston 132, Tommy Inions 114, Donald Olmstead 147.

Toppenish — Martin Cueva 95, Osmar Alvarez 118.

Wapato — Jacob Saiz 99, Enrique Carmona 110, Frankie Compo 118.

Zillah — Connor Belton 93, Harvey Sealock 84, Cole Belton 86, Jace Lang 97, Koby Moore 95.