Prosser man eludes police, but captured later same day

— Police apprehended a local man Sunday night who had eluded them earlier in the day.

Ruben A. Meza-Rodriguez, 20, was arrested without incident the second time and was booked into the Benton County Jail for attempting to elude, obstructing a law enforcement officer and third-degree driving while license suspended or revoked.

On Tuesday, he remained in the jail, held without bail.

Rodriguez’s arrest stemmed from a high-speed chase early Sunday morning after he got behind the wheel of a vehicle at Love’s Travel Center on Wine Country Road.

Police, who knew he had a suspended driver’s license, attempted to stop him after he left the truck stop, an incident report said.

“The officer attempted to stop the driver and let him know that he couldn’t just drive around without a license,” a post on the Police Department’s Facebook page said. “However, the driver was apparently not in a talkative mood, because he failed to stop, accelerating rapidly to speeds in excess of 100 mph.”

The officer pursued the vehicle to the north end of Benton County, a report said.

Meza-Rodriguez ran several stops signs, drove in both lanes and hit a speed of about 110 mph during the pursuit, a police report said.

When the chase continued onto a gravel road, the officer discontinued the pursuit, and the driver temporarily got away, the report said.

But Meza-Rodriguez would get away for long.

On Sunday evening, the officer who chased him early that morning returned to work. And with the assistance of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, went to Meza-Rodriguez’s house.

The officers arriving at the home initially found lights on and knocked on the door, a report said.

“Oddly enough, the lights suddenly went out,” the Facebook post said. “After several minutes, two females exited the residence, but were uncooperative.”

Eventually, Meza-Rodriguez came out and was arrested without incident.

One of the uncooperative women, who’s name was not released, was also arrested for obstruction and rendering criminal assistance, a report said.