Several people arrested in Sunnyside over the weekend

SUNNYSIDE — Police were kept busy over the weekend with a number of arrests, including:
Friday, March 23
Vanessa Lopez Robledo, 23, of 120 S. 13th St. Apt. F4, Sunnyside, third-degree theft-less than $750 and a drug paraphernalia violation. She was arrestged at 5:17 p.m.
Jose Manuel Mendoz Fajardo, 37, of 771 Pleasant Ave., Grandview, resisting arrest and Department of Correction contract. He was arrested at 9:55 p.m. at 813 S. 11th St.
Saturday, March 24
Trenton Buck Pimms, 30, of 10042 Lateral A Road, Toppenish, driving while under the influence. Arrest occurred at 3:45 a.m. in the 900 block of South Hill Road.
Hattie Michelle Reese, 19, a transient Sunnyside resident, third-degree theft-less than $750. She was arrested at 5:18 a.m. at the intersection of Edison Avenue and Zillah Avenue.
Noel Cruz, 51, of 411 Sunnyside Ave., Granger, operating a vehicle without proper certificate/registration, third-degree driving while license suspended/revoked and Department of Corrections contract. She was arrested in Toppenish at 12:31 p.m.
Carlos Alfredo Guerrero-Hernandez, 23, of 130 Parkland Drive, No. 109, Sunnyside, possession of a controlled substance-cocaine. He was arrested at 9:50 p.m. in Sunnyside.
Sunday, March 25
Timothy Eugene Graham, 60, of 405 Merrick Ave., Sunnyside, driving while under the influence. He was arrested at 3:05 a.m. at Interstate 82.
Felipe Avila Moya, 24, of 303 Ash St., Grandview, driving while under the influence. He was arrested at 9:21 p.m. in the 600 block of West South Hill Road.
Sunday, March 26
Keirra Lynn Winchel, 28, of 71 Arrowsmith Road, Sunnyside, second-degree driving while license suspended, third-degree theft-under $750 and third-degree possession of stolen property-more than $750. She was arrested at 11:56 p.m. in the 2200 block of Yakima Valley Highway.
Monday, March 27
Celso Gomez III, 31, of 131 Parkland Drive, No. 33, Sunnyside, third-degree driving while license suspended/revoked and driving a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.
