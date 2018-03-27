Zillah girls finish fourth at Ramos Relays

— The Zillah girls came up with 69.5 points to nearly match the boys total (70) at the Ramos Relays here March 24.

But that output garnered only 4th place in the girls competition. East Valley and LaSalle got between the Vikings and the Leopards.

Lower Valley top 8 results:

100 Hurdles — 5. Kira Harvey, B, 19.23; 6. Dreahna Hanna, KB, 19.64; 10. Jessica McDonald, Z, 21.04.

400R — 4. W (Lakota Miller, Reina Luna, Amanda Gonzallez, Ashtynn Husted) 56.41; 6. G (Angela Munoz, Daniela DeRobles, Joanna Perez, Andrea Laurean) 57.18; 8. Z (Laramie Vargas, Jackie Moreno, Iliana Galvan Ramos, Angelica Cortes) 58.02.

800R — 3. (Samantha Bowman, Madison Elizondo, Kalen Johnson, Addison Krueger) 1:54.05; 4. W (Husted, Faith Jacob, Luna, Miller)1:59.98; 5. Gvw, (NNP) 2:04.60; 7. Z (Galvan Ramos, McDonald, Moreno, Cortes) 2:10.69.

1600R — 2. W (Luna, Christine Azurin, Gabriela Cueva, Unique Orozco) 4:47.37.

SMR 100, 100, 200, 400) — 1. Z (Kaia John, Krueger, Bowman, Johnson) 1:55.95; 4. Gvw, Daniela DeRobles, Perez. Munoz, Laurean) 2:06.30; 8. W (Azurin, Jacob, Patricia Hickey, Gonzalez) 2:10.39.

3200R — 2. Gvw (Alejandra Clars, Katia Hernandez, Chahala, Molly Matson) 11:20.77; 3. Z (Caitlyn Belton, Hayley Mason, Chloe Messmore, Faith Mason) 11:40.37.

SMR — 1. Z (John, Krueger, Bowman, Johnson) 1:55.95; 4. Gvw (DeRobles, Pere, Munoz, Laurean) 2:06.30; 8. W (Azurin, Jacb, Hickey, Gonzalez) 2:10.39.

DMR — Z (Elizondo, Krueger, John, Johnson) 13:11.92; 3. G (DeRobles, Lauren Binfet, DeLaRoza, Clara) 15:10.12; 4. Z (Belton, Messmore, F. Mason, H. Mason) 15:30.08.

Shot put — 1. Sydi Contreras, W, 3-1;2. Kaylin Cortez, Gvw, 28-7; 4. Emma Stewart, G. 28-1; Discus — 4. Lelsea Nunes, Z, 80-1; 5. W, Caitlyn Meninick, 80-0; 8. Contreras W, 78-3.

High Jump — 4. Jenny Nobbs, , 4-8; 7. Elzzy Gonalez, KB, 4-4.

Long Jump — 3. Hickey, W 14-4; 4. Madicin Vivette, 14-2.

Triple Jump — 2. Bowman, Z, 30-9.50; 5. Karissa Delp, Z, 29-6.5; Yasmine Martinez, W, 28-9.