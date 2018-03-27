Zillah woman busted in drug sting

ZILLAH — A local woman is being held on multiple drug-related charges following a two-month investigation by a narcotics task force.
Margarita Enace Guzman, 26, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine. She was apprehended at her apartment, 610 Rainier Ave. Apt. No. 2, Friday while the task force executed a search warrant.
Court records show an undercover agent purchased drugs from Guzman twice.
When her apartment was searched, agents found suboxone patches without a prescription, 25.9 grams of methamphetamine, 2.9 grams of packaged heroin, digital scales and packaging items, court records show.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment