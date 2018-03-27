Zillah woman busted in drug sting

— A local woman is being held on multiple drug-related charges following a two-month investigation by a narcotics task force.

Margarita Enace Guzman, 26, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine. She was apprehended at her apartment, 610 Rainier Ave. Apt. No. 2, Friday while the task force executed a search warrant.

Court records show an undercover agent purchased drugs from Guzman twice.

When her apartment was searched, agents found suboxone patches without a prescription, 25.9 grams of methamphetamine, 2.9 grams of packaged heroin, digital scales and packaging items, court records show.