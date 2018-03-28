Contract awarded to upgrade McNary Dam

— The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $321.3 million contract to Alstom Renewable US LLC to design, manufacture and install 14 turbines at McNary Lock and Dam.

The bid award culminates three years of research, planning, design and acquisition to replace the existing turbine runners and associated ancillary equipment, officials from the Corps’ Walla Walla District said.

The project will modernize the dam and lock and improve fish survival, hydraulic capacity, turbine efficiency, operational flexibility and reliability, officials said.

McNary Dam, a multi-purpose project authorized by the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1945, was commissioned in 1954. The powerhouse consists of 14 70,000-kilowatt hydroelectric generator units, providing 980-megawatts of powerhouse capacity. One megawatt serves approximately 700 homes.

At full capacity, McNary’s powerhouse can supply enough power for about 686,000 homes.

The 14 main unit turbines have been in operation more than 62 years, officials said. They are projected to continue to operate another seven years until the new turbines are manufactured and installed.

“This Contract Award is a significant accomplishment for our district and the region,” Walla Walla District Cmdr. Lt. Col. Damon DelaRosa said. “The re-capitalization effort at McNary Lock and Dam is one of my top priorities for 2018.

“Once completed, the improvements recognized from this project for reliability, operational flexibility and fish passage will be substantial and measurable.”

Alstom Renewable, a subsidiary of General Electric Co., is no stranger to hydropower modernization.

The company is nearly finished replacing turbine runners at Chief Joseph Dam near Bridgeport.