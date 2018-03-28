Elk hoof disease research candidate to speak

OLYMPIA — Washington State University is bringing the third of five candidates for a new position as elk hoof disease research leader for a public presentation Thursday, March 29.
The presentation is set for 9 a.m. in the South Puget Sound Community College Lecture Hall, Room 105, 2011 Mottman Road S.W.
The candidate, David S. Miller, is currently a contract wildlife veterinarian, the principle veterinarian for Azura Consulting and is a consultant and auditor for the Scientific Advisory Committee, Zoos and Aquariums, for the American Humane Association.
He earned a doctorate in clinical sciences from Colorado State University in 2010 and a doctor of veterinary medicine degree from University of Wisconsin in 1992.
Miller’s talk is “Elk Hoof Disease: Navigating Biological and Sociological Complexities.”
In 2017, the Legislature funded efforts to find a potential solutions for elk hoof disease.
The disease can cause profound lameness, sloughing of the hooves, and eventually death of affected animals.
Nearly $1.52 million was provided to Washington State University for establishing the new program.
