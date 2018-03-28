Forest officials plan spring burns Officials hope to alleviate mega-fire danger later this year

— Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest officials are planning to burn more than 10,000 acres this spring to help alleviate wildfire danger.

The burns will take place along the eastern slope of the Cascade Mountains from Naches north to the Canadian border.

“Summer after summer, mega-fires teach us that there is no future in Eastern Washington without fire and smoke” Forest Fire Staff Officer Rob Allen said. “Prescribed fire is a large part of the solution for how we need to live with fire in our forests and communities.”

In the Naches Ranger District, the agency plans to but about 1,400 acres, officials said.

About 100 acres will be burned in the Angel just west of Naches, near state Highway 410, officials said. Another 300 miles in the Dry Ridge area in the Nile Valley will be burned.

Additionally, 1,000 acres will be burned near Mount Clemans west of Naches.

Forest officials said the size and timing of each planned burn is weather dependent.

They will be monitoring temperature, wind, fuel moisture and air flow for smoke prior to and during burns, officials said, noting some Lower Yakima Valley residents may see or smell smoke from the planned burns.

“Each spring and fall burn helps reduce the intensity of future wildfire smoke while increasing firefighter and public safety," Allen said.

Burns are also planned in the Methow Valley, Tonasket, Chelan, Cle Elum and Wenatchee River ranger districts.