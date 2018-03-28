Glasper named lottery director

— Marcus Glasper took over as the Washington State Lottery director on Wednesday, March 28.

"Marcus brings more than 24 years of professional experience working in large, complex and diverse organizations. He is a proven leader with a collaborative style, and I am pleased that he will continue to lead workplace culture and ensure strong customer service to the public,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in making the appointment. “I look forward to his contributions to my cabinet and the state.”

Glasper has served as acting director since November 2017. And prior to joining Washington State Lottery, he was the state Department of Revenue deputy director.

Glasper also served as senior assistant director for administrative services at DOR for 10 years.

Glasper has served as assistant deputy secretary at the Department of Corrections and as an engineer and field manager with the U.S. Department of Energy. He began his career at General Motors as a manufacturing supervisor and laboratory technician.

He currently serves on the board of directors for the Washington State Employees Credit Union and served as a commissioner on the Tumwater Planning Commission.

Glasper received the Governor’s Award for Leadership in Management in 2010.

Glasper received his Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Southern University and A&M College and his master's degree in engineering management from Washington State University.

He has taken leadership development for government leaders through Kennedy School of Government at Harvard and completed an executive management program through the Evans School of Public Affairs at University of Washington.