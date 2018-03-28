Life restored is program

— Programs on the dairy industry and the restoration of a father-daughter relationship are the topics to be covered at the Lower Valley Christian Women’s Connection at 11:15 a.m., April 10.

Yakima Valley Dairy Ambassador Alternate Cobi Van Slageren of Granger will discuss the local dairy industry.

Guest speaker DeAnn Chamber share a message of forgiveness and Sheila Hazzard of Sunnyside will be the musical guest at The Barn Restuarant, 490 Wine Country Road.

Call 509-894-4610 for reservations.