Life restored is program

PROSSER — Programs on the dairy industry and the restoration of a father-daughter relationship are the topics to be covered at the Lower Valley Christian Women’s Connection at 11:15 a.m., April 10.
Yakima Valley Dairy Ambassador Alternate Cobi Van Slageren of Granger will discuss the local dairy industry.
Guest speaker DeAnn Chamber share a message of forgiveness and Sheila Hazzard of Sunnyside will be the musical guest at The Barn Restuarant, 490 Wine Country Road.
Call 509-894-4610 for reservations.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment