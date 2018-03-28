Lock boxes available

PARKER — Educational Service District No. 123 with its partners in the ZERO Project will give away free medicine lock boxes from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 7, at the Kadlec Healthplex, 1268 Lee Blvd. in Richland
Approximately 600 lock boxes will be distributed to members of the community to help reduce local use and access rates for youth prescription drug abuse.
There will also be cable gun locks available at the event while supplies last, prescription drug take-back, and substance abuse and suicide prevention education.
