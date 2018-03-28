Martha S. Davila, 71, re-turned to her heavenly home on March 25, 2018, after suffering a traumatic fall the previous year.

Martha’s love for her family and devotion to the Lord supported her during this tribulation, ultimately giving her peace in passing.

She was born in Driscoll, Texas to Severo and Maria Sotelo on Feb. 23, 1947. Martha lived in McAllen, Texas until migrating to Washington, where she later met the love of her life, Gus-tavo (Tavo) Davila. She attended Sunnyside High School, later received her GED, and completed several courses at Yakima Valley Community College.

Martha went on to marry Gustavo on Oct. 23, 1961, in Burley, Idaho. After marry-ing her best friend, the cou-ple went on to be blessed with four loving children. Martha raised her children to understand the value of having a good work ethic, the importance of educa-tion, and the significance of having respect for their elders. The family often enjoyed traveling on trips together across many states. Martha always had a way with words and enjoyed having long conversations with her loved ones. She especially enjoyed cooking, watching novelas, and help-ing to raise her grandchildren.

Martha was also a mem-ber of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside. She is dearly loved and missed by her family and friends, who are comforted in the thought of her being at peace with her creator.

Martha is survived by her husband of 57 years, Gustavo Davila; her daughter, Maggie Bernal (Rick); her sons, Gustavo Jr. Davila (Melissa), Daniel Davila (Criselda), Jerry Davila (April); nephew, Roberto Sotelo Jr. (Yolanda); sister, Guadalupe Sotelo; and her brothers, Severo Jr. and Amador Sotelo, as well as her 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her father, Severo Sr. Sotelo; mother, Maria Sote-lo; and two brothers, Jose Luis and Roberto Sotelo.

The Davila family would like to thank Hospice nurses Sarah Hazzard Clark, Lisa Tovar, Martha Ruiz, private caregiver Ana Salazar and Dr. April Biggs for all their love and care of our precious Mom.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, April 1, 2018, from with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 2, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Martha’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.