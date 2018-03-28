Martha S. Davila, 71, of Sunnyside, died March 25, 2018, in Sunnyside.

She was born Feb. 23, 1947 in Driscoll, Texas.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 1, 2018 with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 2, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Garden.

Those wishing to sign Martha’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.

