Officials declare 'non-failure' emergency at Priest Rapids Spillway monolith leak found four years after crack at Wanapum Dam

— The Grant County Public Utility District has declared a “non-failure” emergency Wednesday at Priest Rapids Dam after inspection drilling revealed leaking in spillway monoliths.

The emergency declaration comes only four years after an emergency at Wanapum Dam, which is also operated by the utility.

The utility is drawing down the reservoir behind the dam to operating minimums to allow for continued inspection work.

The drawdown won’t affect dam operations, officials said, noting the level will be at normal minimum levels.

The water level will be held to elevations between 481.5 and 484.5 feet above sea level, officials said. The maximum capacity is 488 feet.

The leak does not pose a risk, officials said, noting it is different than the issues at Wanapum Dam in 2014. In that incident, a crack found in the spillway prompted a dramatic and prolonged drawdown necessary to complete repairs in 2015

Those repairs prompted the inspection at Priest Rapids, which is located 19 miles downstream from Wanapum.

The Priest Rapids spillway monoliths are stable, but merit further investigation, officials said.

The dam has 22 spillway monoliths, the expanse of concrete below each of the dam’s spill gates.

Crews will drill inspection holes downward from an internal passageway called “the grout gallery” that runs the length of the spillway, officials said. When drilling, inspection and analysis are finished, the utility will develop a plan for repair.