Patching pals moving

SUNNYSIDE — “Patching Pals” a volunteer sewing group, is moving their service to the senior center on the first Tuesday of each month, beginning April 3.
Volunteers from Sunnyside United Methodist Church will be at the Senior Center, 1600 Federal Way, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. offering basic mending services (buttons, seams, hems) “while you wait.”
