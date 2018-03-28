Pay-by-mile tax pilot program begins

OLYMPIA — A pilot project to tax motorists on the miles their drive instead of at the pump is under way.
“With the start of the 12-month road usage charge pilot project, Washington is taking the next step in figuring out how we can find a long-term replacement for the gas tax,” Rep. Judy Clibborn, D-Seattle, said yesterday. “I look forward to seeing the results of this project.”
Clibborn’s statement comes after she announced plans to retire.
She is the House Transportation Committee chairwoman and a member of the subcommittee organizing the pay-by-mile tax.
Of the 2,000 drivers in the program, only 14 percent are from South-Central Washington, officials said. Sixty percent are from the central Puget Sound area.
The drivers had a choice on how they would report mileage to the state, with 34 opting for a plug-in GPS, 29 percent reporting odometer readings, 21 percent a mileage plug-in device without GPS, 15 percent the MileMapper application and 1 percent a mileage permit.
The pilot project will conclude in February 2019.
A report on the program will be unveiled during the 2020 legislative session.
“This project will shape how we as a state decide to fund our future transportation system,” said Democrat Sen. Steve Hobbs of Lake Stevens, the Senate Transportation Committee chairman.
