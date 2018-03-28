Prosser School Board to meet

Photo by Julia Hart
Sun Valley Elementary School
Sun Valley Elementary School’s March Students of the Month are, front row, left to right, Exavier Osborne, Allegra Flores, Laylah Rodarte, Isamael Bernardino-Jara and Eric Ruelas-Roldan; second row: Jack Schlosser, Matthew Martinez, Eoin Ledesma, Miguel Mena, Brennan McCracken, Jenneka Munoz, Francis-co Zuniga and Jennifer De La Rosa-Hernandez; third row: Abby Alvarez-Chavez, Kamila Fuentes, Jazzlyn Escobar-Ramos, Brody Hazzard, Khloe Maltos, Austin Bazan, Alexandro Moreno, Ammie Villanueva, Lizeth Val-le-Munguia and Arianna Garcia; fourth row: Tonancy Fernandez-Granados, Naylanie Mendoza, Gabriel Fraga, Alejandro Torres-Magana, Alexander Mariano, Anthony Madrigal-Cisneros, Ezequiel Casas-Vargas, Yahir Garcia-Gomez, Die-go Torres, Lailee Saldana-Rios and Gabriel Madera; back row: Jeremih Manjarrez, Ivan Torres-Puga, Fabian Garcia, Zuleyma Valle, Dariel Zuniga, Natalee Gomez, Rodrigo Alvarez, Alejandro Ochoa and Yahir Verdugo-Lopez. Not pictured are Jasmin Ruelas-Roldan, Rebeca Ruiz-Orozco and Ares Castellanos.
PROSSER — Prosser School District Board of Directors will meet in a special session at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 30, to discuss the construction design with the architect and construction of the planned new high school.
The meeting will be in the staff development room, 1500 Grant Ave.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment