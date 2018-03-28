Radio journalism workshop for 16-18-year-olds at WSU Tri-Cities

— A two-day workshop on radio journalism for students ages 16-18 will be hosted by Washington State University Tri-Cities, KUOW Radio Active and Northwest Public Broadcasting on April 14-15.

The deadline to apply is Sunday, April 1. There are only 18 spots available, so individuals are encouraged to sign up early.

Students will spend a weekend with professional journalists learning how to record and edit audio, write scripts and speak on air. The students will work with their teen peers to create their own original radio stories.

The workshop will run 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each day at WSU Tri-Cities, 2710 Crimson Way in Richland.

Individuals may apply online at http://bit.ly/2BzdCZO.