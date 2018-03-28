Rooks Park reopens to vehicles Sunday

— Rooks Park will open to vehicle traffic for the spring-summer recreation season Sunday, April 1.

The park is located at the end of Rooks Park Road, about 2 miles east of Walla Walla.

Walla Walla District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, officials said Wednesday that visitors may notice newly shaped portions of the levee were recently seeded.

Mill Creek Dam and Bennington Lake Project staff ask visitors to avoid those areas until the grass is established for foot traffic.

Rooks Park is part of a group of recreation areas associated with Walla Walla District’s Mill Creek Dam and Bennington Lake project.

The lake and trails are open year-round, but Rooks Park is open to vehicle traffic from April through mid-October.