Sacajawea State Park opens Sunday

PASCO — Sacajawea Historical State Park Interpretive Center will open for the season Sunday, April 1.
The park will be open daily from 6:30 a.m. to dusk until Oct. 31.
When the park reopens, interpretive center hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The center will be open five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday. In previous years, it was open seven days each week.
Tours are available any day by appointment by calling 509-337-6457.
The center is inside Sacajawea Historical State Park, 2503 Sacajawea Park Road.
The Sacajawea Interpretive Center houses exhibits on the Corps of Discovery, Sacagawea and the Sahaptian-speaking tribes of the region, as well as the community of Ainsworth.
