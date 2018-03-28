Sacajawea State Park opens Sunday

— Sacajawea Historical State Park Interpretive Center will open for the season Sunday, April 1.

The park will be open daily from 6:30 a.m. to dusk until Oct. 31.

When the park reopens, interpretive center hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The center will be open five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday. In previous years, it was open seven days each week.

Tours are available any day by appointment by calling 509-337-6457.

The center is inside Sacajawea Historical State Park, 2503 Sacajawea Park Road.

The Sacajawea Interpretive Center houses exhibits on the Corps of Discovery, Sacagawea and the Sahaptian-speaking tribes of the region, as well as the community of Ainsworth.