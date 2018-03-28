Shirley Joan Yeary, 80, of Prosser, died March 25, 2018 in Prosser.

She was born July 20, 1937, in New Rockford, N.D.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Grandview. Graveside service will be at 12 p.m. Friday, March 30, 2018, at East Prosser Cemetery, Prosser, followed by a memorial service at 1 pm at the Bethel Church in Prosser.

