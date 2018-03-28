Small quake reported near Vernita Bridge

— The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network is reporting a small tremor occurred about 7:43 a.m. Monday near the Columbia River, west of Vernita Bridge.

The 1.2 magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 3.95 miles, the network reported.

It was recorded in the Cold Creek area north and west of state Highway 24, northeast of state Highway 241.

The network reported the location as 10.9 west-northwest of Hanford and 25.2 miles south-southeast of Vantage, on the south side of the Columbia River.