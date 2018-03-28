Tech students earn state honors

— The Doubletree Hotel at Sea-Tac was the setting for the Sunnyside Middle School Technology Student Association team’s state victories.

Representing Sierra Vista and Harrison Middle Schools, the students clamed first place in coding and technical essay writing.

First place coding team members Patrick Wise and Joaquin Garibay of Harrison Middle School. Earning first place for technical essay writing was Anna Quintero.

Earning second place honors for Video Game Design- team members Anthony Ventura, Christopher Romero and Joaquin Garibay.

Third Place STEM anima-tion winners were Anna Quintero and Patrick Wise.

3rd Place Video Game Design honors when to Marisabel Zarazua and Haley Rodriquez. Fourth place Video Game Designers were John Call and Jadon Benitez.

Elijah Wise claimed a fourth place in Children's Stories.

Medical Technology fifth place finishers include Bekky Campos, Haley Rodriquez, Jennifer Valdivia and Marisabel Zarazua.