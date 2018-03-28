Two school districts seek new leadership Granger and Mabton start superintendent searches

— The School District is already engaged in a nationwide search for a new superintendent to replace current school leader Minerva Morales.

Morales recently announced her intention to retire at the end of the current school year.

Meanwhile, the nearby Granger School Board is also searching for a new superintendent.

Current Superintendent Margarita Lopez also recently announced her pending retirement.

Neither Morales nor Lopez returned calls from The Daily Sun seeking comment on their retirements.

Both women have faced challenges.

Lopez oversaw the construction of new schools and a new high school gymnasium during her tenure.

Morales has faced ongoing unions issues and negotiations with teachers.

Through it all, she has proven her leadership by being presented the Student Leadership Award, given by the Washington State Association of Superintendents in 2013.

Both districts are relatively small.

Mabton has just over 860 students and Granger about 1,500 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade.

Both districts have employed outside recruiting companies to aid in the search for new leaders.

The deadline for the Mabton superintendent candidates is April 5. The board will select finalists April 19.

The board has yet to decide if the process will be open to the public.

The deadline for Granger was March 9, according Granger board member Ron Fleming.

He said the board will begin preliminary interviews today and Thursday. A final determination will be made by early May.

In Mabton, School Board Chairwoman Wendy Morrow said Morales’ shoes will be hard to fill.

“It’s going to be very difficult,” she said. “The board has pretty high expectations. We’re looking to make sure we have the right fit for our community.”

Morales will be “sorely missed,” she said. “We wish her the best in her retirement.”

Both schools district have the right to accept candidates until the positions are filled.



In Granger and Mabton, the new superintendents will take over their jobs as of July 1.