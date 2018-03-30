Reminiscing about asparagus

— When I learned Wednesday that an asparagus-planting crew was working a field on Lincoln Avenue between Walmart and Pioneer Elementary School, I had to see what was going on.

They were planting asparagus roots, all right, a task I hadn’t seen carried out in this valley in many years. Some time in the 1990s, planting nearly stopped.

The U.S. had entered into the North American Free Trade Agreement, which led to the near destruction of the Washington asparagus industry.

Washington had 30,000 acres planted and was the No. 2 producing state behind California when NAFTA was signed. A lot of growers and farm-working families counted on that income.

Under NAFTA, Peru was encouraged to ship asparagus to America. The hope was that Peruvian marijuana growers would switch to asparagus to help with the war on drugs.

That didn’t happen.

But other enterprising people saw an opportunity and invested in it. With a very low labor wage, it was cheaper for Peru to get asparagus to New York than it was for Washington or California.

Today, Peru cultivates more than 20,000 acres of asparagus. It is the No. 2 exporter in the world. Washington state cultivates 4,400 acres.

Washington’s asparagus was popular all over the country as a fresh food. Every shipper in the valley handled fresh asparagus.

But California got the bigger share of that market because of the earlier harvest season.

Washington settled for being the No. 1 supplier for canned and frozen asparagus. The busiest place in the valley was probably Toppenish, where Del Monte canned asparagus until Peru’s fresh asparagus became more popular than Washington’s processed asparagus.

Green Giant television commercials would end with “In the Valley of the (ho, ho, ho) Green Giant”. I enjoyed those commercials because I was part of the industry. It wasn’t until years later that I learned there was a green giant, positioned outside of Dayton, where Green Giant canned asparagus.

My family’s asparagus years were history by the time of NAFTA, but we were saddened to learn asparagus was dying in Washington.

Like numerous other farm -working families, we depended on the asparagus harvest to bring us back from lean winters. Whereas you see an occasional field in the valley now, back then there was field after field as you drove on Van Belle Road.

Asparagus was a high-cash crop, and it was good to grower and harvester. We cut asparagus for a few different growers, but in 1957 Dad struck a deal with Lawrence Dekker, who had 16 acres of asparagus at Liberty Road and Van Belle Road, which then was U.S. Highway 410.

For nearly half of the gross take, Dad guaranteed Lawrence he’d never have to look for another crew and that his crew, my family, would be the best crew in the valley.

Dad and Lawrence kept that deal until the early 1970s. By then, Dad had available only one of the original crew members, my youngest sibling, David.

Over those 13-15 years, Dad employed as many as 20 different school kids. Adding in our family, the crew was about 12 strong each year.



One reason for the additions was that asparagus was so good that Lawrence planted 9 acres more near his home on Arms Road.

The first year of the deal, we moved from Dekker Road to Granger. Dad had sent Mom and my oldest sister, Della, to look for a home. They found one at 711 S. Lapierre Road.

Nine years later, we had the money to rebuild that home, nearly doubling its size. It’s the one in which I reside today.

We did all kinds of work in those days, but asparagus was king. We worked three hours before school and three to four hours after school every day in May and June, sometimes April.

Yes, it was hard work, but we were young and could take it. We were fast and we were good, and we earned good money. Even though Dad expected a lot from them, all those kids he hired loved him.

One of the other jobs we did back then was plant asparagus. That was not the fun part of the industry. It didn’t pay as well as harvest, but it did take the financial pressure off in late winter or early spring.

It was a dreary job, or series of jobs.

Just like the folks you see on Pages 4 and 5 in today’s edition The Daily Sun, we sat around a pile of roots, separating tangled plants from each other. Then we went out to the field to plant the roots.

There was often wind, sometimes freezing cold, sometimes dirty with flying dust. You really felt the cold during the root-separating process because the roots were coming from cold fields.

After finishing a field, my siblings and I would be excited just to be done and go home. At home, we’d talk about how nice it was to be in from the cold

Then Dad would pass by the dining room window with a truckload of roots and dump them in the driveway.

“Is that for tomorrow?” we’d ask.

“No, it’s for tonight. Let’s go. They need ‘em tomorrow.”

— Ted Escobar is the managing editor of The Daily Sun. Email him at tescobar@dailysunnews.com.