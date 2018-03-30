Aparagus planting making a comeback

— SUNNYSIDE — When the demand for Yakima Valley asparagus waned in the 1990s and thousands of acres were torn out of the ground, asparagus planting went with it.

It was back this week along Lincoln Avenue, in a 40-acre field between Walmart and Pioneer Elementary School. That piece of ground is known for asparagus, and it was time to replant.

“We didn’t even know where to find the people to do this,” said Magdalena Rodriguez, who helped round up the crew.

Photo Gallery Asparagus planting Traditional asparagus planting returned to the Sunnyside area this week. Here are a few photos taken by Ted Escobar.

She called Spanish radio station KDNA in Granger and expressed her predicament.

“Ezequiel Ramirez, jumped right on it,” Rodriguez said. “We started to get calls right away.”

The crew of about 25 people came together on Monday, March 26, at the Johnson Fruit Co. property between Walmart and Pioneer Elementary School.

They hadn’t finished half the field by Wednesday.

“We’ll still be here next week,” Rodriguez said.

On Wednesday, Ramirez, of the radio station, came out to greet the workers. He was happy he helped put the crew together.

Planting asparagus for production is not a matter of just putting seeds in the ground. What the people are planting, in this case, are asparagus roots.

The roots came from a field that was probably planted by seed last year to create roots for this year.

Asparagus planting is labor intensive, partially because all those starts become a tangle of roots from several plants.

There are actually two crews. One — which seems to be only women on this job — is the root separators. Each plant must go into the ground separately.

That crew generally sits in a big circle at the edge of the field. They socialize as they work, hands moving rapidly.

“Most of us didn’t know each other, when we came out Monday,” one woman said.

Some did know each other. Four of the women are part of the Johnson Fruit warehouse crew.

On Wednesday, it appeared they all knew each other well. They were telling jokes and tales of life, laughing every once in a while.

The second crew — mostly men — is in the field planing.

Each planter carries a large number of plants in a gunny sack, dropping root about a foot apart in double rows into a furrow so deep it looks like a canal. They spend their day walking backward.

The rest of workers bring the freshly dug roots to the field and ones who take the separated roots to the planters.

About half of the crew said they’d never done asparagus planting before. Some didn’t know what it was.

Nicolas Sustaita knows.

He’s worked for Johnson Fruit for 40 years and has been in he valley longer than that.

“We did this every year, this time of the year, back in the ‘50s and ‘60s,” he said.