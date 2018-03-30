Grandview man arrested on pot charge

— A local man appeared before Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin S. Naught on Thursday for a marijuana-related charge.

Justin Levi Curtiss, 32, was booked into the Yakima County Jail for possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, jail records show.

He has subsequently been released.

According to court documents, police responding to a crash reported at 5:36 a.m. near the intersection of West Fifth Street and Hedrick Place spotted Curtiss get out of a vehicle and begin running westward.

Police described him as wearing a backpack and running between homes at 509 and 511 Meadowlark, court records show.

They caught up to him at 5:42 a.m., court records show. His backpack was missing.

Curtiss admitted to consuming marijuana the night before, court records show, noting a marijuana pipe with residue was also found inside the vehicle.

Police returned to the area at 9 a.m. to search for the backpack, court records show.

Behind 509 Meadowlark, police recovered a plastic baggie containing 69 grams of marijuana, court records show. But the backpack was never recovered, records show.

Curtiss was booked into the Yakima County Jail on felony possession of a controlled substance, court records show.