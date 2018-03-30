Granger Museum looking for new home Historical society has $247,000 grant to purchase a new location

— There is an old adage in business that says, “Timing is everything.”

This community just realized the validity of that adage. The Granger Historical Society has $247,000 with which to acquire a new home, but there is no building to buy in Granger.

The Historical Society has been wanting a new home for the Granger Community Museum for a long time. Until a while back, it was mostly dreaming out loud.

Then the board decided to act — it sent the grant application about one-and-a-half to two years ago.

According to Granger Historical Society Treasurer Bruce Hall, the Society had its eye on the Baptist Church building about a block from city schools.

Recently, the Society received a $247,000 grant from the state Department of Commerce to acquire a building.

It arrived too late for purchase of the Baptist Church building. It had already sold.

“We were surprised when we got the grant,” Hall said. “We’re still surprised we got it.”

The sale of the Baptist Church building was on the up-and-up, Hall said. The Society had no deal for the building pending at the time it sold.

So the Society is left with $247,000 and questions.

It seems likely they’ll have to build.

“There are no buildings in Granger, per se,” Hall said. “At least not big enough for a museum.”

Hall said the Society’s board is not sure about what it is allowed to do. Board members are not sure if they can use the money to build.

They don’t know how much time they have to act, or if they may have to send the funding back.

“We’re kind of in limbo now,” Hall said.

Assuming the funding will stay in Granger, the board has been meeting to try to determine what to do. Hall said there are different ideas, including construction of a museum building.

The challenge with that plan is that such a building would likely cost well above $247,000.

The Society would have to find a philanthropist or two to a make the building happen.

However it goes, the Society has a stumping challenge on its hands.

“We haven’t even talked about what size building we need,” Hall said. “We’re barely at the stage of what to contemplate.”

For now, the museum is housed in part of a building that includes the city library. It’s quite small.

The Society has many times more historical material than can be displayed.

“We need a bigger museum for sure,” Hall said.

If the group decides to attempt to build, it will seek help from others. Short of a big private donation, the Society has considered putting together some fundraisers.

“Maybe we’re going to have to have a large bake sale,” Hall said, jokingly.

Well, maybe.