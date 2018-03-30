Man arrested after Benton City standoff Yakima man led deputies on high-speed chase through town

— The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday who led them on a chase through town.

Alonso Casillas, 28, of Yakima, was arrested in a house on River Road following a hour-long standoff with deputies.

Casillas was booked into the Benton County Jail for eluding, third-degree driving with a suspended license and on a burglary warrant issued by Yakima County.

The standoff began as a chase at 4:30 p.m. when a deputy attempted to contact the driver of a “suspicious vehicle” in the park-and-ride at the Interstate 82 exit to Benton City.

But the driver fled, an incident report shows. Casillas raced at high speeds through Benton City, prompting the deputy to halt the pursuit.

“It became too dangerous to the public and the pursuit was terminated,” the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said.

About a half-hour later, the deputy spotted the car hidden between a shed and a River Road house, the post said.

The deputy went to the door, but Casillas refused to come out for more than an hour, the post said.

After the standoff ended, deputies arrested Casillas and searched his vehicle, where they uncovered “property which is likely stolen,” the post said, noting the investigation continues.