Perales loses appeal Former police chief no longer allowed to work in law enforcement

— A former police chief has lost his appeal to retain his law enforcement certification.

Earlier this week, a Criminal Justice Training Commission appellate panel rejected 55-year-old

Robert Perales’ arguments intended to help him keep his law enforcement certification.

Without a certification, his career as a law enforcement officer in Washington state is over.

Perales’ certification was revoked last October after he was convicted of false swearing, a gross misdemeanor.

In the appeal, Perales had argued that the commission revoked his license unjustly last October based on felony charges of perjury and felony stalking, both of which were dismissed last June.

The commission’s appellate panel, however, decided the charges could be considered because they dismissed only as a result of the plea deal.

In the plea agreement, Perales entered an Alford plea on the false swearing charge.

An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain their innocence while conceding there is enough evidence for a conviction.

Perales was charged with the crimes after a former girlfriend accused him in 2016 of using a patrol car to follow her around after she had obtained a no-contact protection order.

County investigators used GPS data to prove he had done just that. Perales has since retired from the Police Department.