SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF YAKIMA
NO.: 18-4-00129-39
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS RCW 11.40.020, 11.40.030
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
MARY A. HALE,
DECEASED.
The co-personal representatives named below have been appointed as co-personal representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the co-personal representatives or their attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the co-personal representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and nonprobate assets of the decedent.
Date of First Publication:
March 23, 2018
Co-Personal Representatives:
Mary K. Hale and John P. Hale
Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives:
F.N. Halverson
Address for Mailing or Service:
Halverson Northwest Law Group P.C.
405 E. Lincoln Avenue
P.O. Box 22550
Yakima, WA 98907
Telephone: 509 248-6030
/s/F.N .Halverson, WSBA # 1738 of Halverson Northwest Law Group P.C.
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
March 23, 30 and April 6, 2018
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment