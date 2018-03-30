SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF YAKIMA

NO.: 18-4-00129-39

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS RCW 11.40.020, 11.40.030

IN THE MATTER OF THE ES­TATE OF

MARY A. HALE,

DECEASED.

The co-personal representatives named below have been appoint­ed as co-personal representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the co-personal repre­sentatives or their attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the co-per­sonal representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not pre­sented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and nonprobate assets of the de­cedent.

Date of First Publication:

March 23, 2018

Co-Personal Representatives:

Mary K. Hale and John P. Hale

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives:

F.N. Halverson

Address for Mailing or Service:

Halverson Northwest Law Group P.C.

405 E. Lincoln Avenue

P.O. Box 22550

Yakima, WA 98907

Telephone: 509 248-6030

/s/F.N .Halverson, WSBA # 1738 of Halverson Northwest Law Group P.C.

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

March 23, 30 and April 6, 2018