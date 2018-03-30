SUPERIOR COURT, STATE OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF YAKIMA

No. 1840007539

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

In the Matter of the Estate of:

STEPHANIE NICOLE LARKIN,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent's death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative's attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (a) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as pro-vided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (b) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be for-ever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.020 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent's probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: March 16, 2018

Personal Representatives: CHARLES WALTER LARKIN III

Attorney for Personal Representative:

CAROL J. HUNTER/RICHARD C. EYMANN

Address for Mailing or Service: Eymann Allison Hunter Jones P.S.

2208 W. Second Ave.

Spokane, WA 99201

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

March 16, 23 and 30, 2018