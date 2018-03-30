Superior Court of Washington,

County of YAKIMA

No. 16-3-00274-39

Summons Served by Publication

(SMPB)

In re:

Petitioner:

FLORENTINA ESTRADA

And Respondent:

JOSE MUNOZ

To: JOSE MUNOZ- The other party has asked the court to: End your marriage or domestic partnership.

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.

Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this summons is published. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side(called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1.Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons.

2.Fill out a Response on this form (check the Response that matches the Petition): FL Divorce 211, Response to Petition about a Marriage

You can get the Response form and other forms you need at:

The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

The Administrative Office of the Courts- call: (360) 705-5328

Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3.Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties.

You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4.File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk, YAKIMA County 128 No. Second St. Yakima, WA, S8901

5.Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

TYLER C. EVERETT 30223

I agree to accept legal papers for this case at This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.

Superior Court of Washington,

County of YAKIMA

No. 16-3-00274-39

Order to Allow Service by Publication (ORPUB)

In re:

Petitioner:

FLORENTINA ESTRADA

And Respondent:

JOSE MUNOZ

1.The court has considered the Petitioner’s Motion to Serve by Publication. The Motion shows a valid reason to serve by publication.

2.The Summons; in this case may be served on Jose Munoz by publication in a newspaper of general circulation in this county once a week for six weeks. Proof of publication must be filed with the court. The serving party may use the Summons Served by Publication form (FL All Family 110). Ordered March 7, 2018

/s/Elisabeth Tutsch, Commissioner

Presented by Petitioner or his/her lawyer

TYLER C. EVERETT 30223

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

March 16, 23, 30 and April 6, 13 and 20, 2018