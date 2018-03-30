Three booked into Sunnyside jail

SUNNYSIDE — Three people were booked into the city jail late Wednesday and early Thursday.
According to jail records, Doris Lupercio, 27, of 535 Maple Grove Road, Sunnyside, was booked into the jail on a court commitment at 8:29 a.m. Wednesday.
Miguel Jesus Flores, 21, of 211 Avenue E, Grandview, was also booked into the jail on a court commitment, records show. He was jailed at 5:42 p.m..
Joel Almaguer, 56, of 859 Ismo Loop, Sunnyside, was arrested in the 200 block of North Ninth Street at 12:54 a.m., court records show.
He was arrested for first-degree driving with a suspended license.
