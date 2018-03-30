Truck burns near Paterson

PATERSON — Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies came across a burning truck on state Highway 221 on Thursday afternoon.
The driver of the truck, whose name was not immediately available, was not injured, deputies said.
The fire was contained to the truck, deputies said, adding that a fuel leak is believed to be the cause of the fire.
