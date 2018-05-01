Belen Mendoza-Cervantes, 57, of Granger, died April 30, 2018, in Granger.

She was born Sept. 10, 1960, in Tlacaquipa, Guerrero, Mexico.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. Fri-day, May 4, 2018, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, and from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, May 5, 2018, at which time the service will be held at Smith Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery, Toppenish, under the direction of the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Belen's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.