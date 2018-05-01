Bernard “Bern” Davis

Bernard “Bern” E. Dallas, 91, passed away April 25, 2018, in Spokane.

He was born to Archie and Leta Dallas on June 30, 1926, in Prosser.

A World War II Army Air Corps veteran, Bern will be remembered during a service at 11 a.m. May 12, 2018, at Newport Southern Baptist Church, 52 Sitton Road, Newport, Wash.