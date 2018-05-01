Biggest and best Area wineries happy with 2018 spring event

— Padgett de Masion Winery tasting room volunteer Bette Hill gave samples of the winery’s young 2017 Merlot during 2018 Spring Barrel Tasting Weekend held April 27-29 in the Yakima Valley.

Hill carefully explained what promise the wine showed and assured visitors it would be perfect when released in 2019.

“Our merlot is aged in stainless steel barrels, which gives it a different taste from merlots aged in oak barrel,” she repeated to the hundreds of wine tasters who visited the winery during the three-day event.

Further down the Rattlesnake Hills Trail, Silverlake Winery volunteer Nate Lambert offered samples of what the 2017 Silverlake Merlot.

“Our merlot, chardonnay and cabernet are all aged in French Oak,” he said.

The volunteers rotated through the weekend, hosting thousands of wine tasters all eager to sample the young wines, prior to their later releases.

Felipe Orozco of Padgett de Masion said the weekend was a busy one and “we are glad of that.”

“The weather was perfect too,” Sasha Wallace and her tasting pal Nicole Dubuque said.

The young women were among the winery’s Sunday visitors, who enjoyed a slower paced visit to local wineries.

“Saturday is always the big day,” said Lambert.

“Sunday is also the time which a lot of locals visit the wineries,” he said.

Spring Barrel Tasting is the opening of wine season in the Yakima Valley and from now until Thanksgiving, every week, special events will be held at local wineries, with a lot of specials happening on Mother’s Day Weekend, according to the WineYakimaValley.com website.