Lloyd Myers, 85, of Granger, died April 30, 2018 in Sunnyside.
He was born Feb. 16, 1933 in Ottawa, Kan.
Viewing will be he held a from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 3 at Valley Hills Funer-al home in Zillah. Burial will be in the Union Cemetery in Centropolis, Kan.
Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.
