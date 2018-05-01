Margaret "Marge" Minton

Our beloved mother Marge (Margaret) Minton, 84, of Lake Stevens. formerly of Sunnyside, passed into the arms of the Lord April 3, 2018.

A bookkeeper for most of her career, Marge worked for Ken Curry Ford for years. She also worked at two clothing stores in town including Sletten’s Department Store., among other businesses in Sunnyside.

She was a lifetime member and a Past Worthy Matron of Eastern Star and a member and past president of the Lower Valley Sun-Pro-Gra Credit Women’s Association.

She is survived by her three children, David Jac-ber of Marysville, Les Jacober Jr. of Everett, and Deborah Jacober of Lake Stevens, sister Shirley Call of Yakima, eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many other loving family and friends.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Lou Minton of Lou’s Barber Shop, her mother Margaret Hanson, father Levi Hanson, brothers Earl Hanson and Ernie Hanson.

There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

There will be food and beverage tables in the sanctuary after the memorial service. The service will be a time for anyone who would like to speak about experiences they had with our mom, say prayers, and/or just be there in spirit.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be sent in our mom’s name to: https://washington.providence.org/donate/providence-general-foundation/make-a-donation/, in recognition of the wonderful care our mother received.

A private burial ceremony where she will be laid to rest with her husband Louis M. Minton, is planned.

We would like to thank everyone that was a part of our mother’s life. She loved her family and friends dearly and will be missed eternally.