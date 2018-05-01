Moses Lamont Lloyd, 43 of White Swan, died April 27, 2018 in Toppenish.

He was born Dec. 25, 1974 in Madras, Ore.

Over night and dressing services were held April 30, 2018, at the Toppenish Longhouse in Toppenish. Burial was Tuesday, May 1, at the Agency Cemetery in Mission, Ore.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.