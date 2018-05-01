Moses Lamont Lloyd, 43 of White Swan, died April 27, 2018 in Toppenish.
He was born Dec. 25, 1974 in Madras, Ore.
Over night and dressing services were held April 30, 2018, at the Toppenish Longhouse in Toppenish. Burial was Tuesday, May 1, at the Agency Cemetery in Mission, Ore.
Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment