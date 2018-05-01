Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

APRIL 30

Resident assist on West Wine Country Road.

Resident assist on West Second Street.

Assist agency on Division Street.

Welfare check on East Wine Country Road.

Animal problem on Broadview Drive.

Animal problem on Highland Road.

Suspicious activity on Fir Street.

Public service on Broadview Drive.

Crash at Forsell and Puterbaugh roads.

Public service on East Wine Country Road.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard at Old Inland Empire Highway and Apricot Road.

MAY 1

Theft on East Old Prosser Road.

Suspicious activity on West Third Street.

GRANGER POLICE

APRIL 30

Animal problem on Fourth Avenue.

Suspicious activity on LaPierre Road.

Unsecure premises on West Boulevard North.

Resident dispute on Guzman Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

APRIL 30

Resident assist on B Street.

Domestic call on Glade Road.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

APRIL 30

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Animal problem on Outlook Road.

Business alarm on North First Street.

Suspicious activity on Columbia Avenue.

Weapon offense on Vine Avenue.

Trespassing on South 15th Street.

Malicious mischief on South Sixth Street.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Code enforcement on Merrick Avenue.

Animal problem on East Jackson Avenue.

Animal problem on Blaine Avenue.

Fraud on East Lincoln Avenue.

Non-injury crash on East Lincoln Avenue.

Prisoner transport on West Wine Country Road, Grandview.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Drugs on South 16th Street.

Business alarm on North First Street.

Animal problem at South 16th Street and Irving Avenue.

Wanted person on Saul Road.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Informational call on East Harrison Avenue.

Theft on South 16th Street.

Trespassing on East Lincoln Avenue.

Domestic call on Denson Avenue.

Animal bite on South 13th Street.

Resident assist on East Maple Way.

Suspicious activity on South Seventh Street.

Juvenile problem at South First Street and East South Hill Road.

Runaway juvenile on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity on South Seventh Street.

Assist agency at East Lincoln Avenue and South Ninth Street.

Resident assist on East Lincoln Avenue.

WAPATO POLICE

APRIL 30

Welfare check on West First Street.

Suspicious activity on Donald Road.

Assist agency on East Second Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

APRIL 30

Resident assist on McDonald Road, Wapato.

Injury crash on Interstate 84, Milepost 48, Zillah.

Livestock incident at McDonald Road and U.S. Highway 97, Toppenish.

Livestock incident on Ashue Road, Wapato.

Theft on Gangl Road, Wapato.

Threats on First Avenue, Outlook.

Livestock incident at Yakima Valley Highway and East Zillah Avenue, Zillah.

Domestic call on Lombard Loop Road, Zillah.

Juvenile problem on Beaudry Road, Moxee.

Lewd conduct on Wishpoosh Road, Toppenish.

Welfare check at Fort Road and U.S. Highway 97, Toppenish.

Abandoned vehicle on Weber Road, Mabton.

Residential alarm on South Lester Road, Outlook.

Traffic hazard at Lateral A and West Wapato roads, Wapato.

Animal problem on South Third Street, Mabton.

Theft on Walnut Lane, Grandview.

Suicidal person on state Highway 24, Moxee.

Residential alarm on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Civil matter on B Street, Outlook.

Domestic call on Glade Road, Mabton.

Industrial accident on Windy Point Drive, Wapato.

MAY 1

Vehicle theft on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Theft on Fort Road, Toppenish.

ZILLAH POLICE

APRIL 30

Resident assist on Seventh Street.

Theft on first Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Seventh Street.

Suspicious activity on Zillah West Road.