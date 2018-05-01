Prosser Police Calls

APRIL 20

Officers received a report of a non-injury traffic accident in the area of Seventh Street. and Meade Ave. Responding Officer assisted with information exchange.

Officers received a report of a non-injury traffic accident in the area of North Gap Road and Merlot Drive Responding Officer assisted with information exchange.

Burglary report received in the 100 block of Nunn Road. Reporting Party advised their 5th Wheel had been broken into and severely damaged. RP stated a flat screen TV and a space heater had been stolen. The space heater matched the description of one that had been recovered by Officers in connection to a previous burglary. It was determined that a pair of binoculars that had been recovered along with the heater also belonged to the RP. After investigation, multiple juvenile males and one adult male were arrested in connection with the many burglary and vehicle prowls that have been reported in the last few weeks. Charges of second-degree burglary, vehicle prowl, third-degree theft, malicious mischief, and theft of a firearm were sent to the Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Traffic complaint received in the 2000 block of Highland Drive. Reporting Party advised a vehicle was traveling approximately 70 MPH through the middle school parking lot. When the RP told the occupants to slow down they flipped her off, cussed at her and then sped off.

Animal complaint received in the 1100 block of Colena Street. Reporting Party advised two stray dogs had been in the area for the past week and she had captured them. RP was provided with the contact information for Animal Control and the animal shelter.

Animal complaint received in the 500 block of Cascade Court. It was reported that a small dog was chasing people in the area. The owner of the dog was contacted and advised to secure it.

Animal complaint received in the 1000 block of Campbell Drive. Reporting Party advised that he used the City’s trap to capture a dog that has been roaming the city for the past eight months. Animal Control was contacted and advised they could not come out until the following Monday. RP agreed to try to find a shelter for the dog or wait until Monday for Animal Control to pick it up.

APRIL 21

Officers received a report of a domestic violence disturbance in the 800 block of Market Street. Officers contacted an adult male and female who advised they had been in a verbal only argument. Officers determined no crime had occurred.

Officers received a report of a domestic violence assault in the 900 block of Florence Street. Reporting Party advised she had been arguing with her ex-boyfriend when he shoved a chair at her hitting her on the arm. RP further stated that her ex-boyfriend had taken her phone and broke it when she tried calling 911. Officers contacted the male who denied assaulting the RP. Case will be forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Traffic stop in the 700 block of Wine Country Road. Driver was found to be driving with a suspended license. Adult male was cited and released for third-degree driving while license suspended and issued an infraction for Operating Motor Vehicle without Insurance.

Officers responded to the area of Sixth Street and Sherman Avenue for a report of an intoxicated female sitting in the middle of the roadway. Officers contacted the female who stated she was heading home from the Barn. The female was heavily intoxicated, and medics were called to assist. The female was evaluated and later escorted to her residence.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 1300 block of Sheridan Avenue. Reporting Party advised that a male walked into her residence, she was frightened and left her house by crawling out of her bedroom window. On arrival Officers entered the residence and located an unconscious male lying on the kitchen floor. The male was detained, medics dispatched and they transported the male to PMH Medical Center. When RP learned the identity of the suspect, she refused to press charges because he was a family friend. RP requested that the male be trespassed from her residence. Male was served with a no trespass order.

Officers received a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of West North River Road. Male was contacted and appeared to be intoxicated. Male advised he lived in one of the apartments and stated he would stay in his apartment for the rest of the night to avoid further complaints.

Noise complaint received in the 1300 block of Rohman Drive. Reporting Party advised their neighbor was having a party and their children were unable to sleep due to the noise. On arrival officers contacted multiple people gathered around a small fire pit, they advised they would keep the noise down.

APRIL 22

Officer contacted a group of juveniles in the 1400 block of Prosser Avenue. One juvenile was recognized and was known to have an active warrant. The juvenile was taken into custody on the warrant. Officer contacted the remaining juveniles and one was found to be in possession of marijuana. Juvenile male was arrested and his backpack was taken into custody. Upon execution of a search warrant, Officer located eight marijuana joints, a small amount of cash and 31 grams of marijuana that was separated into nine baggies along with a price/inventory list. Charges of Possession of Marijuana/Delivery were forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Report of a disturbance in the area of Ninth Street and Grant Avenue. Reporting Party observed a male and female arguing. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate anyone or any type of disturbance.

Sunnyside Police Department recovered a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Prosser on 04/07/18. Vehicle was found stripped and was missing the plates. The Registered Owner was contacted and advised.

Report of a disturbance received in the 200 block of Gap Road. Reporting Party advised they had observed a male and female arguing, and it appeared the female was chasing the male in her vehicle. Officers contacted the parties involved who advised everything was okay. They stated they had an argument, but that they had separated to allow everything to calm down.

Non-injury traffic accident reported in the 300 block of Wine Country Road. Responding Officer assisted with information exchange.

Officers received a report of a disturbance in the 300 block of South Nunn Road. Officers contacted the parties involved and determined a verbal only argument had occurred. Parties agreed to separate for the evening.

APRIL 23

Officers received a report of a vehicle theft. Responding Officer contacted the Reporting Party who could not give accurate information regarding the vehicle or where and who it was left with. RP was told she would need to come back with more information in order to file a report.

Narcotics complaint received in the 700 block of Memorial Street. PMH Medical Center staff reported that a female patient had shown up in the evening and had in her possession what appeared to be a small amount of heroin and meth. Responding Officer arrived and collected the items to be placed into evidence.

Officers received a report of a missing 9-year-old female. Reporting Party advised the juvenile was supposed to go to a friend’s house, but never showed up. After searching the area, the juvenile was located at another friend’s house. The juvenile was transported back home.

Officers received a stolen vehicle report in the 1200 block of Play Field Avenue. Reporting Party advised they had given the keys to their son’s vehicle to his girlfriend and that they believed she had sold the car without his knowledge. RP was told to contact their son who is the registered owner to see if he wanted the vehicle reported as stolen. Incident was determined to be a civil matter.

Officers responded to a 911 hang up in the 200 block of Merlot Drive. Officers contacted a highly intoxicated female who wasn’t making much sense. No problems or evidence of a disturbance were observed.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of North River Road. Reporting Party stated they had seen a vehicle parked behind the location and what looked like a flashlight inside of the building. Officers checked the area and the building. All doors were secure, and no sign of forced entry was observed.

APRIL 24

Officers responded to a request for assistance in the 100 block of Merlot Drive. The Manager at Taco Bell/KFC was upset and stated that the construction workers building the new Dutch Brothers have been using water from her business. She was advised to work the problem out with the management of the construction business and was advised to call back if the problem occurs again.

Lobby contact, Reporting Party advised his employer had failed to pay him for work and then threatened to call ICE when he requested his money. Male advised he would contact Labor and Industries, but wanted to report the issue in case of future problems. Situation was determined to be civil.

Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash in the Art Fiker Stadium parking lot. The Reporting Party was at the local track meet and had parked his vehicle in the parking lot. When he came back out he noticed a big dent in the left rear of the vehicle along with scuff marks and scratches all along the side.

Warrant arrest in the 400 block of North River Road. Adult male known to have a Department of Corrections warrant was reported to be at the location. Male was contacted and taken into custody. Department of Corrections transported the male to the Benton County Jail.

APRIL 25

Officers responded to a 911 hang up in the 1200 block of Prosser Avenue. Dispatch reported hearing a male say, “They dare me to call you, I don’t know why.” and then the phone disconnected. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate any one or any signs of distress.

Officers responded to a disturbance report in the 1000 block of Alexander Court. Officers contacted the Reporting Party who stated they were walking on the street when a juvenile male began yelling at them. The juvenile then reportedly left and came back with his father who was verbally aggressive with the RP, threatening to beat him up. Officers contacted the juvenile and his father who stated the RP had approached them and was being verbal with them. Verbal only, no crime was found to have occurred.

APRIL 26

Officers received a report of malicious mischief at Farrand Park. Reporting Party advised they had found graffiti in the bathroom. Responding Officer located the graffiti which did not appear to be gang related. Photographs were taken of the damage.

Traffic stop in the area of North Gap and Wine Country roads. Driver was found to be driving with a suspended license. Adult female was cited and released for third-degree driving while license suspended.

Traffic complaint received in the area of Wine Country and North River roads. Report of an ongoing problem with speeding. Request for extra patrols was made.

Warrant arrest in the 600 block of Market Street. Two adult males known to have warrants were contacted and taken into custody. Males were transported and booked into the Benton County jail for their warrants.

Officers received a narcotics complaint at Housel Middle School. A student was reported to have been found in possession of marijuana.