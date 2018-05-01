Sunnyside Fire Department calls

APRIL 26

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Merclyn Lane, Zillah. No transport.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.

Aid call on Bailey Avenue, Granger. Patient transported to a Yakima hospital.

Patient airlifted from Homer Street.

Lift assist on East Allen Road.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on South Seventh Street. Aid refused.

APRIL 27

Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Picard Place. No transport.

Aid call on E Street, Granger.

Resident assist at state Highway and Stevens Road. Person transported to a residence.

Automatic fire alarm on North 16th Street. Canceled.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.

Patient airlifted from Homer Street.

Patient transport for airlift.

APRIL 28

Aid call on Homer Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Federal Way. No transport.

Stove fire on South 11th Street.

Aid call on Rouse Road. No transport.

APRIL 29

Aid call on Federal Way. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Jackson Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Wendell Phillips Road. Canceled.

Motor vehicle crash at Newquist and Newland roads, Granger. Canceled.

Gas odor on Sheller Road investigated.

Aid call on Washout Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

APRIL 30

Aid call on North Avenue. No transport.

Aid call on West Fourth Street, Grandview. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.

Call for service on B Street, Mabton.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call at Forsell and Puterbaugh roads, Grandview. Canceled.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. No transport.

Aid call on South First Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

MAY 1

Aid call on Temby Lane, Granger. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.