Two from area in court today Mabton man and Sunnyside woman face separate charges

— A Yakima County Superior Court judge today, May 1, determines if law enforcement and prosecutors have probable cause to arraign a Sunnyside woman and Mabton man.

Cassandra Rafaela Burgueno, 26, of Sunnyside appears for a preliminary hearing on suspicion of felony driving under the influence.

Prosecutors are seeking Elias Junior Sanchez, 38, of Mabton be charged with second-degree domestic violence assault, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and domestic violence unlawful imprisonment.

Mabton Police arrested Sanchez in relation to an April 26 domestic violence report at 508 Cedar St.

Joanna Moreno, 25, told police she was assault by Sanchez, a declaration of probable cause submitted to Judge Kevin S. Naught said.

She had to sneak out of the home and hide in a field while Sanchez was at the store, records said.

Moreno told an officer she got into an argument with Sanchez the night prior, records said.

The argument continued in the morning, and Moreno removed the couple’s child from the home before trying to gather her personal belongings, records show.

Sanchez arrived at the home while he was supposed to be at work and he chased her after seeing what she was doing, records show.

Moreno said he grabbed her and forced her into the home before punching her in the face, records show.

Sanchez allegedly dragged Moreno into a bedroom and continued the assault, records show.

Moreno said he grabbed her around the throat and tried to strangle her, leading her to believe he was going to kill her, records show.

Sanchez made her get into his work truck and accompany him as he returned it to his employer, having already called to ask for the day off, records show.

They retrieved his personal vehicle and Moreno said she tried to escape at an intersection, but Sanchez pulled out a pocket knife, records show.

Upon returning to the Cedar Street home, Moreno was prevented from calling police twice before Sanchez took her phone, records show.

She finally was able to contact police at about 8:30 that night.

The Washington State Patrol arrested Burgueno April 30 on Lincoln Avenue in Sunnyside, a probable cause document said.

She was observed by Sunnyside Police Officer Matthew Kramer as she failed to stop her vehicle at a stop sign on South 13th Street, records show.

Kramer believed the driver of the vehicle, Burgueno, to be under the influence after conducting a traffic stop, records show.

The officer requested assistance from the State Patrol in the ensuing investigation, records show.

The trooper assisting conducted a field sobriety test at the scene and Burgueno refused a preliminary breath test after failing to follow instructions during the initial test, records show.

The trooper arrested her and transported her to the Sunnyside Jail, where Burgueno refused another breath test, records show.