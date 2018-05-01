As of Tuesday, May 1, 2018
Vivian George, 69, of Wapato, died April 30, 2018, in Yakima.
She was born May 30, 1948, in Rock Creek, Wa.
Dressing services were held Wednesday, May 2 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah.
Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.
