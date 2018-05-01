Williams Everts, 84, Wapato, died April 28, 2018, in Yakima.
He was born Aug. 28, 1933, in Yakima.
Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 5, 2018 at the Harmon Center, 101 N. 65th Ave. in Yakima.
Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.
